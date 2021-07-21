Gravitas: Who is fuelling an anti-India campaign in the Maldives?

Jul 21, 2021, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In the Maldives, vested interests seem to be whipping up anti-India sentiments. An online publication is pushing an 'India Out' campaign. The relentless attacks have created a serious security risk for Indian diplomats.
