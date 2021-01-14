Gravitas: Whatsapp pushes new rules on Indian users, but Europeans are exempt

Jan 14, 2021, 12.10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Whatsapp is forcing users to accept a new privacy policy in India. But, the company's executives in Europe say Whatsapp will not share user data of Europeans with Facebook. Why is Whatsapp treating Europe differently?
