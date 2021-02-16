Gravitas | WhatsApp Privacy Row: India's Supreme Court sends a message to Facebook

Feb 16, 2021, 12.15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India's Supreme Court told representatives of Facebook today: "You may be a $2-3 trillion-dollar company. But people value their privacy". Whatsapp's new policies are now being examined by India's Top Court. WION's Palki Sharma tells you more.
