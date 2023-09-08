Gravitas: What makes Shah Rukh Khan click at the box office?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
As Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan scripts box office history with a massive opening. Molly Gambhir tells you what makes the Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan a global sensation. From Pathaan to Jawan, this is the magic of SRK.

