Gravitas: What is Musk's plan for Twitter?

Published: Oct 29, 2022, 12:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
What is Elon Musk's plan for Twitter? Is he going to make the platform a super app? Is he going to order a 'mass culling' of bots? Will he bring back banned accounts? Molly Gambhir tells you all you need to know.
Read in App