Gravitas: What is at stake for India in the South China Sea?

Mar 22, 2021, 11.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Historical accounts say Indians have been sailing the South China Sea for 1,500 years. Today, New Delhi has more in common with the region than China. WION's Molly Gambhir tells you what is at stake for India in the region.
