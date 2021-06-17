Gravitas: What happened at China's Taishan Nuclear Power Plant?

Jun 17, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
What happened at China's Taishan Nuclear Power Plant? Was it a radiation leak or a false alarm? French Companies involved in the operations had warned about an "imminent radiological threat". Palki Sharma tells you what happened next.
