Gravitas : What are Kamikaze drones? Ukraine claims Russia is using these deadly weapons

Published: Oct 18, 2022, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
What are Kamikaze drones? Ukraine claims Russia has used several of these drones to attack Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities this morning. At least 8 people have died in Ukraine. It is believed that these drones are just as deadly as missiles.
