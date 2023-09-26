Gravitas: Western double standard? Khalistani Terrorist Nijjar called 'Sikh Activist'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
In this episode, we explore the problematic language being used to describe Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. We talk about how Western media outlets are grappling with their portrayal of Nijjar, painting a known terrorist as a 'Sikh leader', and 'Activist' and ignoring hard facts on the ground.

