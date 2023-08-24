Gravitas: West not happy with Chandrayaan-3's Success?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
After Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the moon, British anchor Patrick Christys asked India to return aid of £2.3 billion sent by the UK. Is the West not happy with Chandrayaan-3's success? Molly Gambhir tells you more

