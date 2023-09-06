Gravitas: Wegovy maker beats LVMH as Europe's most valuable firm

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Drugmaker Novo Nordisk has overtaken the French luxury group LVMH to become Europe's most valuable company. This comes a day after Novo Nordisk launched his weight loss drug Wegovy in the UK. Has health become the new luxury?

