Gravitas: Was China's former Foreign Minister a traitor? Did Qin Gang sell nuclear secrets to West?
The sudden disappearance of Chinese Supremo Xi Jinping's favourites in his cabinet has sparked speculation and questions. Now months later, it looks like we're getting some answers. According to the American news outlet - Politico, a "Stalin-like purge" is being carried out in China. Former Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, who has not been seen in public for months, may have been a victim of this "purge."