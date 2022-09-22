Gravitas: Vladimir Putin issues nuclear threat, plans Ukraine escalation

Published: Sep 22, 2022, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Russia has decided to mobilise an additional 300,000 troops for the war in Ukraine. In an address to the nation, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons. Priyanka Sharma tells you more.
