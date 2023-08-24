Gravitas: Vivek Ramaswamy: The Indian-origin entrepreneur taking on Trump | GOP Primary Debate

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
Vivek Ramaswamy 'stole the show' at the Republican party's first primary debate. The 38-year-old's anti-woke, & anti-climate change remarks are going viral. Who exactly is he? Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

