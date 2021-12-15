Gravitas: U.S-UAE rift? Emiratis threaten to scrap F-35 deal

Dec 15, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The UAE has threatened to scrap the F-35 deal with the United States. The warning comes amid America's efforts to make the UAE scrap deals with China. Palki Sharma tells you how the sheikhdom is caught in the US-China rift.
