Gravitas: US stocks fall into bear market territory

Published: Jun 15, 2022, 01:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Standard & Poor plunged more than 20% from its high in January as US stocks entered bear market territory. Is a recession now inevitable in the US? How will a US slowdown affect the world? Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you.
