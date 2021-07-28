Gravitas: US Secretary of State on a 2-day visit to India

Jul 28, 2021, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
What is the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken doing in India? The agenda of the visit is primarily Afghanistan, but a top US govt official says 'human rights' issues in India could be raised during the visit. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
