Gravitas: U.S. Midterms: 4 Indian-Americans elected to office

Published: Nov 10, 2022, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
4 Indian-Americans have been elected to U.S. House of Representatives following the mid-term polls. Who are they? And what should Indians be expecting from these American lawmakers? Molly Gambhir brings you a report.
