Gravitas | US: Man eavesdropped on wife’s work calls charged with insider trading
In Texas, a man who eavesdropped on his wife's work call made millions has been charged with insider trading. The US SEC alleged Tyler Loudon made $1.76m in illegal profit after listening in secretly to several of his wife's conversations about BP's takeover of TravelCenters of America. She reported his dealings to her bosses at BP but was fired from her job. She eventually moved out of the couple’s home and filed for divorce.