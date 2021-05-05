Gravitas: U.S. is pressing Taiwan for microchips

May 05, 2021, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The U.S. has a record of bullying its allies. U.S. President Joe Biden promised to be different, but his administration is now pressing Taiwan. What for? Microchips. U.S. wants priority in the supply chain.
Read in App