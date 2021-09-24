Gravitas US Edition: Trump polls higher than Joe Biden

Sep 24, 2021, 12:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A new poll found that more Americans liked Donald Trump as president, over Joe Biden. The disastrous Afghan withdrawal and rising COVID-19 cases have plunged Biden's approval ratings. Does this mean 'advantage Trump'? Palki Sharma tells you.
