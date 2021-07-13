Gravitas: Unrest & Riots grip South Africa

Jul 13, 2021, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
South Africa is witnessing riots after the imprisonment of Ex-President Jacob Zuma. 6 people have died, 219 have been arrested. The police has resorted to firing & the army has been deployed. Zuma's son says 'this is just the beginning'.
Read in App