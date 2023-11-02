Gravitas: United Airlines sued after being accused of discrimination

Female athletes continue to be objectified in sports even in 2023, while this behaviour is harmful and institutionalized, more importantly, it needs to stop. In the latest, a US-based United Airlines showed a preference for flight attendants with specific features and age groups on charter flights serving professional and college sports teams. According to the attendants, their airlines laid them off for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ baseball team because the players prefer a "certain look" of "white, young, thin women who are predominately blond and blue-eyed."