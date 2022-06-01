Gravitas: U.N. praises China's human rights record

Published: Jun 01, 2022, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The U.N. is praising China's human rights record, North Korea is heading U.N's disarmament body. The U.N. failed to stop the war in Ukraine, also failed to respond on time to the pandemic. What's wrong with the UN? Listen in to Palki Sharma.
