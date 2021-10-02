Gravitas: UK's 'epidemic of violence' against women

Oct 02, 2021, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
80 women have been killed in the UK since March 2021. A new report says an 'epidemic of violence against women' is spreading in the country. Palki Sharma asks: Will the report get the same attention as stories from the developing world?
Read in App