Gravitas | Ukraine's women snipers hunt down Russian troops
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 03, 2024, 10:30 PM IST
In times of war, men end up getting all the glory. But in Ukraine, women are rewriting the rules. Ukrainian female snipers are fighting for their country on the frontlines.
