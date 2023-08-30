Gravitas: Ukraine's Unrelenting Drone Strikes on Russia | Bid To Break Stalemate?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Ukraine has intensified drone strikes deep inside Russian territory. On Wednesday, Ukraine launched its biggest drone raid across six regions of Russia. As the war appears to hit a stalemate, the desperation behind the drone attacks becomes evident. Russian forces maintain a firm grip on Ukrainian territory despite Ukraine's counteroffensive. Ukraine is struggling to break through Russian defences. Is this a mere deflection tactic, or does it serve to ensure the continuous flow of Western aid? Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos