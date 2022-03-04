LIVE TV
Russia Ukraine Crisis
Gravitas
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Russia Ukraine Crisis
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Ukraine Under Attack
Destruction of infrastructure that threatens us will be completed: Lavrov
Is this Vladimir Putin's next massive plan?
Military operation going according to plan, says Putin as casualties mount in Chernihiv
Amid Ukraine crisis, Georgia formally applies for EU membership
Trading in 27 companies that have links to Russia suspended by London Stock Exchange
Still in bunkers, Indian students in Sumy await advisory
Gravitas: Ukraine invasion: Has Russia lost China's support?
Mar 04, 2022, 12:50 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
China asked Russia to "not invade Ukraine" before the end of the Winter Olympics. But has Moscow now lost Beijing's support? 5 developments suggest that China has changed its mind. Palki Sharma tells you more.
Read in App