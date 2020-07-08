Gravitas: UK | Pubs Shut Again As Boozers Test Positive

Jul 08, 2020, 01.10 AM(IST)
British PM Boris Johnson had warned, 'Don't let the pub re-openings go to your head'. But, the Brits didn't listen and flouted all pandemic rules. Now, COVID-19 cases are being traced to pubs after some people tested positive.