Gravitas: U.K. loses 150,000 arrest records

Jan 15, 2021, 11.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel is under fire after 150,000 arrest records were deleted from the police database. Reports say 150,000 fingerprints, DNA and arrest records have been lost. How did this happen?
