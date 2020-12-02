Gravitas: U.K. approves Pfizer vaccine

Dec 02, 2020, 11.30 PM(IST)
The U.K. has become the first country to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. 800,000 shots are on its way to the U.K - and the country wants to start the vaccinating people next week. Who will get the shots first? Molly Gambhir has the answer.
