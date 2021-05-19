Gravitas: UAE and Bahrain to offer a third dose of Chinese vaccine

May 19, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The UAE and Bahrain will now offer a third shot of China's Sinopharm vaccine. This comes after a group of people didn't develop antibodies, even after two doses of the vaccine. WION's Palki Sharma tells you more.
