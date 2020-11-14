Gravitas: Turkmenistan unveils gilded dog statue

Nov 14, 2020, 12.35 AM(IST)
Follow Us
Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow unveiled a gilded statue of a dog in the nation's capital. It is the latest of the President's many eccentric projects. Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you more.
Read in App