Gravitas: Trudeau's gamble boomerangs as allies snub Canada after India shocker

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
In this episode, we delve into the fallout from Trudeau's risky Khalistan gamble. With no arrests made and no proof presented so far, Canada finds itself isolated on the world stage as allies snub PM, Justin Trudeau, following the shocking allegations linking Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death in Canada to the Indian govt. Watch this video for the latest developments in this international diplomatic crisis.

