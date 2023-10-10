Gravitas: Trudeau preaches rule of law to India, again

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau spoke to the president of UAE, who is a close friend of India and preached the rule of law. Why is the Canadian PM pushing his agenda without giving any proof? Does he think his unfounded claims can shake India-UAE ties?

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos