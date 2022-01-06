Gravitas: Trade, jobs, climate: India's highs despite Omicron dampener

Jan 06, 2022, 12:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Despite Omicron dampening the new year, India ended 2021 with some impressive milestones. $300 billion in exports, IIT placements at an all-time high and a green energy target achieved 8 years ahead of schedule. Palki Sharma tells you more.
Read in App