Gravitas: Tories want Rishi Sunak to be UK'S next Prime Minister

Jan 11, 2022, 12:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian-origin Finance Minister of UK Rishi Sunak has emerged as the 'favourite' to be UK'S next Prime Minister. A survey says nearly half of all members in the Conservative Party want him to replace Boris Johnson. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
