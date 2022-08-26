Gravitas | Tomato Flu Outbreak: All you need to know

Published: Aug 26, 2022, 12:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Tomato Flu cases are on the rise in India. Over 4 states have reported 100 cases, 82 of which are children. What is Tomato Flu? How does it spread? What are the symptoms? Is it lethal? Palki Sharma explains all you need to know.
Read in App