Gravitas: Tinder allows friends and family to play matchmaker; here's how it works

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Tinder rolls out the 'matchmaker' feature to let friends, and family approve matches. This will now allow users to offer up to 15 friends, family members, or guardians 24 hours to scrutinise their possible matches. The members can view profiles and make suggestions without having an account of their own.

