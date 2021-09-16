Gravitas: Time magazine puts Mullah Baradar on Most Influential list

Sep 16, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The TIME Magazine named Taliban leader Mullah Baradar in its Most Influential list for 2021. How does an UN-sanctioned terrorist feature on a list of influential personalities? Has TIME mixed up 'influential' and 'notorious'? Palki Sharma tells you.
