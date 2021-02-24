LIVE TV
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Mobius Foundation
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Mobius Foundation
Live TV
Gravitas: This is what Mars sounds like
Feb 24, 2021, 12.05 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Do you know what Mars sounds like? NASA's Perseverance rover has sent the first-ever audio clip from the red planet. WION's Palki Sharma tells you what this means for the field of space exploration.
Read in App