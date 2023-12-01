LIVE TV

Gravitas: This bird takes 10,000 naps a day

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Scientists have found Chinstrap penguins take more than 10,000 naps a day. This allows them to keep a constant eye on their nests, and protect their eggs and chicks from predators.

