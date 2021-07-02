Gravitas: This 82-year-old is set to become the oldest person to travel to space

Jul 02, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Two billionaires are now officially in a race to make history. Jeff Bezos is taking an 82-year-old astronaut on his first trip to space. But, Richard Branson could beat him to the finish line.
Read in App