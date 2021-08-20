Gravitas: The story of Ashraf Ghani

Aug 20, 2021, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Afghans are calling Ashraf Ghani 'the man who betrayed his motherland'. Ghani says he did not steal from his country. What does his record say? Palki Sharma gets you the story of a President turned fugitive.
