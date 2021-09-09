Gravitas: The story of Ahmad Shah Massoud

Sep 09, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
2 days before 9/11, Al-Qaeda assassinated The Lion of Panjshir, Ahmad Shah Massoud. Massoud had warned the West about an impending attack. Osama bin Laden ordered his men to kill the lion. Palki Sharma brings you the story of Ahmad Shah Massoud.
