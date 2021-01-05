Gravitas: The race to the 'Red Planet'

Jan 05, 2021, 11.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
3 spacecraft are on their way to find life on Mars. UAE'S 'Hope Orbiter', NASA's 'Perseverance' rover & China's 'Tianwen-1' mission. Which one will be the first to arrive?
