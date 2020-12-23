Gravitas: The Philippines to raise the age of consent

Dec 23, 2020, 12.10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The 'age of consent' often becomes an excuse for sexual predators. The Philippines has decided to raise the age to 16 years. What is the age of consent in other countries? Where does India stand? WION's Palki Sharma Upadhyay gets you a report.
Read in App