Gravitas: The legacy of the Pope's visit to Iraq

Mar 09, 2021, 12.05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
During his visit to Iraq, The Pope travelled 1400 kilometres - covering 4 cities in 3 days. The pontiff's hoped to heal some of the wounds of the war with his visit - and bridge the gap between Iraq's Muslims and Christians. Did he succeed?
