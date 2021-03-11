Gravitas: The legacy of Fukushima Nuclear Disaster

Mar 11, 2021, 11.35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
10 years ago, the world witnessed the Fukushima Disaster, the worst nuclear tragedy since Chernobyl. 10 years on, we are still exploring nuclear energy options. How safe are nuclear plants? Can they withstand natural disasters?
