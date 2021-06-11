Gravitas: The Interview with General Bipin Rawat

Jun 11, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
'China is a bigger threat than Pakistan' says India's Chief Of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in an exclusive interview with Wion's Executive Editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay. Here are some excerpts from the conversation.
